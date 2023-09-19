Nick Chubb suffers a left knee injury during a run and has to be carted off the field. (0:22)

PITTSBURGH -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field during the second quarter of Monday night's game in Pittsburgh.

The All-Pro rusher injured his left knee after a 5-yard run to the Steelers' 3-yard line. Chubb's legs bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled. He was immediately ruled out.

Pittsburgh All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who helped tackle Chubb, was injured on the same play but later returned to the field.

Chubb had already rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries. He was replaced by Jerome Ford, who caught a touchdown on the next play.

Players from both teams gathered around Chubb as he was loaded on the cart.

The injured left knee is the same one Chubb had reconstructed after tearing his MCL, PCL and LCL while at Georgia in 2015.