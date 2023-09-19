        <
          Social media reacts to Browns RB Nick Chubb's injury

          play
          Nick Chubb carted off after knee injury (0:22)

          Nick Chubb suffers a left knee injury during a run and has to be carted off the field. (0:22)

          • ESPN staffSep 18, 2023, 09:46 PM ET

          Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

          Chubb suffered the injury after a 5-yard run near the Steelers goal line in the second quarter. He was ruled out almost immediately. Chubb, who already had 64 yards on 10 carries, injured the same knee in 2015, tearing his MCL, PCL and LCL.

          The All-Pro running back immediately gestured toward the sideline. Players from both sides offered their support as he was loaded on the cart.

          Quarterbacks and running backs around the league were among the first to react to Chubb's injury on social media.

          NBA players, including Ohio native LeBron James also chimed in.

          Steelers' All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who helped tackle Chubb, also came out of the play banged up. However, he was able to return later in the game.