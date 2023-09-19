DETROIT -- After suffering their first loss Sunday, the Detroit Lions could be without defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson for the remainder of the season.

Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral during the 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Gardner-Johnson played 70 defensive snaps against Seattle, finishing with eight tackles and two stuffs.

On Day 2 of training camp, the Lions survived a scare with Gardner-Johnson. He was carted off the field with a right leg injury, but he suffered no structural damage to his knee and was able to return.

Gardner-Johnson signed with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year deal and was one of their biggest offseason additions to help the secondary, which was in dire need.

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the Philadelphia Eagles, Gardner-Johnson was trying to change the losing narrative in Detroit with his veteran presence.

His six interceptions in 2022 were tied for the most picks in the NFL even though he missed five games with a lacerated kidney.

This is the latest in a plethora of injuries to hit the Lions, including running back David Montgomery (thigh), who is listed as day-to-day after being carted off against the Seahawks, and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), who missed Sunday's game.

Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) and edge rusher James Houston (fibula) are also expected to miss significant time.