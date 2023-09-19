PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the final quarter and a half of a tight Monday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

After chasing down and making a diving, shoestring tackle of running back Jerome Ford on the end of his 69-yard run at the goal line, Fitzpatrick left the field. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a chest injury before being downgraded to out.

Earlier in the game, Fitzpatrick was involved in the play that resulted in the knee injury to Browns star Nick Chubb when he tackled him low near the goal line.

Steelers medical personnel briefly tended to Fitzpatrick after the play, but he jogged off of his own power before returning to check on Chubb as he was loaded onto the cart.

Fitzpatrick broke up Deshaun Watson's first pass of the game, tipping the ball up to Alex Highsmith, who grabbed it and returned it for a touchdown less than 10 seconds into the game.