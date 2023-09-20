Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe sympathize with Nick Chubb's injury and debate how his situation underscores the current issue between running backs and NFL ownership. (2:37)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are bringing back Kareem Hunt to help patch up their backfield in the wake of the season-ending injury to All-Pro Nick Chubb, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Hunt agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, the source told Schefter.

Hunt and Chubb played the previous four seasons together, forming one of the NFL's most potent running back duos.

Now, Hunt will team up with second year running back Jerome Ford, who replaced Hunt as Chubb's backup to begin this season.

Hunt's familiarity with the Browns' offense played a key role in Cleveland targeting him, although Ford is expected to be the team's lead back going forward.

Hunt rushed for 1,874 yards from 2019-2022 with the Browns. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored 16 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 132 passes for 973 yards and seven more scores.

The Cleveland-area native asked for a trade last year after the Browns declined to extend his contract. Cleveland, however, couldn't make a deal before the trade deadline and Hunt finished the season with the team. Since March, Hunt had visits with multiple teams, including the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, but remained a free agent.

Chubb injured his left knee in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had to be carted off the field. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed this week that Chubb's injury would require surgery.

"You don't replace Nick Chubb," Stefanski said. "You just don't do that. Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It's always not one person that replaces a player of [Chubb's] caliber. So, everybody's got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere."