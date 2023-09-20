FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The death of a New England Patriots fan involved in a fight at Sunday night's game at Gillette Stadium may not have been a result of "traumatic injury" but rather from a "medical issue," an official said Wednesday.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Wednesday morning that preliminary autopsy results "did identify a medical issue" that led to the death of Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire. Mooney was 53.

"Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Dale Mooney's collapse," Morrissey said. "Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue. Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing."

Morrissey said the investigation remains "open and ongoing" and asked any eyewitnesses who haven't been interviewed by police or those in possession of original video of the incident to contact authorities.

No charges have been filed.

A person attending the game against the Miami Dolphins described an "incident" involving Mooney and another fan, with Mooney being punched in the head two times.

In an interview with several local media outlets, Joey Kilmartin said he was taking video of the incident and saw Mooney confront a rival Dolphins fan whom he had been arguing with during most of the game.

Police and personnel responded to the facility's upper deck shortly before 11 p.m. and found Mooney "in apparent need of medical attention," the Norfolk DA's office said Monday. Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Gillette Stadium officials said in a statement they were "heartbroken" to learn about the death of Mooney, whom they described as a lifelong Patriots fan and a 30-year season-ticket holder.

"We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation," the statement indicated. "We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale's family and to all those who are mourning his loss."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.