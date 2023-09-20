TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are down another defensive lineman to a biceps injury.

Carlos Watkins will need surgery for his injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the New York Giants and is expected to miss a significant amount of time, coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Wednesday.

Watkins left the game with the injury in the first half and didn't return.

He's in his first season with Arizona after signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in March. Watkins has seven tackles and a sack.

Gannon also said that defensive lineman L.J. Collier, who was put on injured reserve Saturday, had surgery on the biceps he injured in Week 1. Gannon wasn't sure if Collier would return from his injury.

With the Cardinals down two defensive linemen who had significant roles in the rotation up front, Gannon is now looking at who's healthy, including Leki Fotu, who didn't play Sunday with a shoulder injury but is set to return to practice Wednesday, for larger roles.

"Next guy's got to get up and get ready to play," Gannon said. "But feel good about those guys going in. I thought [fellow defensive linemen Eric] Banks and [rookie Dante] Stills played pretty well and then with Carlos going out in the game, we were a little short there because we like to play with five. But I like the five that will be up.

"Feel good about them."