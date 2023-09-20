Dan Orlovsky joins Pat McAfee to discuss Bryce Young's performance against the Saints and what the Panthers QB needs to do to improve. (1:38)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft, was held out of Wednesday's walk-through with an ankle injury.

Coach Frank Reich did not specify when Young was hurt in Monday night's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, although Young did finish the game.

He also did not elaborate on whether the former Alabama star might miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, saying only that the game plan wouldn't change much if veteran Andy Dalton were to start.

"If Andy's the starter, we've got a lot of confidence in him,'' Reich said. "This is why you bring someone like him in. If he plays, we believe he gives us a chance to win.''

Young did attend Wednesday's walk-through and took what Reich called mental reps.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow,'' Reich said of Young.

The Panthers are 0-2 for the fourth time in the past five seasons.