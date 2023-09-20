The "Monday Night Countdown" crew discusses how the Giants will handle their upcoming next few weeks without star RB Saquon Barkley. (1:48)

Who needs to step up for the Giants in Saquon Barkley's absence? (1:48)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers because of an ankle injury.

Barkley suffered the injury late in New York's comeback victory Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter this week that the two-time Pro Bowler was expected to miss three weeks.

Barkley was projected with a "did not practice" designation since New York conducted only walk-throughs during the short week, but Giants coach Brian Daboll hinted Tuesday that Barkley might play in San Francisco, calling him a "quick healer."

The Giants also will be without three other starters Thursday -- star left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring).

Without Barkley, the Giants are likely to use a running-back-by-committee approach led by Matt Breida, with Gary Brightwell and rookie Eric Gray also factoring into the mix.

After Thursday night's game, the Giants have 11 days until a Monday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. They play in Miami against the Miami Dolphins the following week.

Barkley missed three games in 2019 with an ankle injury and four in 2021 with an ankle problem. Both times, he struggled upon his return and took several weeks to return to his previous form.