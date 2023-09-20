METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended three games by the NFL for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the league announced in a statement Wednesday.

Maye's suspension begins immediately, and he will miss games against the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. He can return in Week 5, prior to the Saints' game against the Houston Texans.

The suspension comes a month after Maye was given six months of probation after reaching a plea deal in a 2021 driving under the influence charge. Maye initially entered a not guilty plea for the incident, but changed it to a no contest plea.

The NFL's policy on substance abuse says that a first-time offender will receive a suspension without pay for three games if they are convicted or admit to a violation of the law relating to the use of alcohol. The policy states this includes "a diversionary program, deferred adjudication, disposition of supervision, or similar arrangement including but not limited to nolo contendere."

Maye was initially charged with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of the crash following a car accident in Florida. Maye, who was playing for the New York Jets at the time, allegedly crashed into the rear of a Volvo while driving by himself on the Florida Turnpike on Feb. 22, 2021.

A civil suit was filed against Maye in 2021 by the owner of the Volvo seeking damages for injuries. A settlement was reached in that case on Aug. 23, 2023, according to court records.

Maye signed with the Saints prior to the 2022 season after five seasons with the Jets. He has started 10 games for the Saints, including both games this season. The Saints have 2023 fifth-round pick Jordan Howden on the roster, as well as veteran J.T. Gray, who primarily plays on special teams on the depth chart behind Maye at strong safety. The Saints also have Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi on the roster at safety.

Maye is the third Saints player to serve a suspension this season. Running back Alvin Kamara is currently serving a three-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy for a 2022 off-the-field incident. Rookie quarterback Jake Haener is also serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.