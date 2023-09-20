LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Alan Williams has resigned as the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history," Williams said in a statement.

"I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again," he added.

Williams, 53, has been away from the Bears since last week with what the team classified as a personal reason.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus took over defensive playcalling duties Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and said earlier Wednesday that he would continue to call the defense this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs if there was no resolution with Williams.