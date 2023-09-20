OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Running back Justice Hill became the latest to join the Baltimore Ravens' growing list of injured players.

Hill suffered a toe injury that could keep him out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Hill isn't expected to have an extended absence, the source added.

After Wednesday's practice, Ravens coach John Harbaugh referred all questions to the injury report when asked about Hill.

"It's not anything to our advantage to talk about any of that stuff right now," Harbaugh said.

If Hill is sidelined, Baltimore would likely start Gus Edwards and use former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon as the top backup. The Ravens' No. 3 back would be Kenyan Drake, who was signed to the practice squad Wednesday as insurance.

This is the second stint for Drake with Baltimore. Last season, Drake ran for 482 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens.

"It's funny -- I was watching the [Cincinnati] Bengals tape last week again from last year as we were preparing. [Drake] was on the tape, and he had good games in those two games he played," Harbaugh said. "I was thinking, 'Man, Kenyan Drake looked good in those games.' It's like that and next thing you know, here he is."

This is the second straight week that a Ravens running back was injured. In the season opener, J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Still, in a 27-24 win at Cincinnati, the Ravens rushed for 178 yards, which extended Baltimore's NFL-leading streak of 100-yard-rushing games to 18.

Hill, a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in 2019, is third on the Ravens in rushing this year with 50 yards on 19 carries (2.6-yard average). He leads the team with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens (2-0) are one of two undefeated teams in the AFC, but this has been a rough start in terms of injuries. Baltimore had eight players absent from practice: Hill, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (ankle) and Jadeveon Clowney (illness), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral).

"Throughout life playing this sport, people always get hurt," Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. "It's unfortunate ... but you can't let it bother you. We all got a job to do. We all got goals that we want to reach. If any of us flinch, we can't reach those goals. So, the best thing for us is to stay focused at the task at hand."