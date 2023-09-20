The Los Angeles Rams are sending running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Akers was a healthy scratch last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, something Rams coach Sean McVay called a "coach's decision" that was made in the "best interest" of the team.

Akers joins a Vikings team that currently ranks last in total rushing yards (69) and rushing first downs (2). They are also the only team without a rush of 10-plus yards in 2023.

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota's starting running back, has 19 carries for 62 yards with no touchdowns this season.

Akers, a 2020 second-round pick, is in the final season of his rookie contract with the Rams. He had 22 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' season-opening win.

Kyren Williams, who replaced Akers as the Rams' lead back, scored twice against the 49ers, rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and catching six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.