HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said he did not want to talk much about the hit he took to the left side of his face from Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp late in the Raiders' 38-10 loss at the Buffalo on Sunday.

Until he did.

Adams, who was taken off the field and evaluated for a concussion after the blow and did not return to the game, took his own shot at Rapp on Wednesday.

"Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously," Adams said. "But, certain players play a certain way, too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don't really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

"That's the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That's why you're in when you're blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he'll see the field. Until then, he'll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess."

Rapp, a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, started 48 of 57 games for the Rams and is in his first season with the Bills, where he has yet to start.

Adams was a full participant in practice for the Raiders on Wednesday. Rapp was not listed on the Bills' injury report.