HOUSTON -- The Texans secondary has suffered another setback after cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. injured his hamstring, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

How long Stingley will be out is still to be determined, but sources said he will miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shaquill Griffin is set to replace Stingley.

Stingley, who was injured during practice Wednesday, is the fourth starting Texans defensive back to suffer an injury this season. Safety Jimmie Ward missed the first two games due to his hip. Safety Jalen Pitre bruised his lung in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and did not play Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Nickel cornerback Tavierre Thomas broke his hand against the Colts, had surgery Tuesday and is out Sunday.

The Texans received some relief in the secondary as Ward started practicing again this week.

KPRC 2 first reported on Stingley's injury.

Stingley, the Texans' No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, hurt his hamstring last season against the New York Giants in Week 10 and missed the remainder of the season, finishing with one interception and 43 tackles.

In 2023, Stingley has been targeted five times through two games, according to Next Gen Stats, allowing three catches for 68 yards.