CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains day-to-day with a right calf injury, coach Zac Taylor said Thursday.

Burrow's availability for the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams remains uncertain. Cincinnati is looking to give Burrow as much time as he needs in order for his injured calf to feel healthy enough to play.

"Soreness is an issue right now, so giving him some time is best," Taylor said. "That's all I'll say about today."

On Cincinnati's final offensive drive of the Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Burrow reinjured the calf he strained at the beginning of training camp. The injury prevented him from being a full participant at practice for roughly six weeks, but he still played in the season opener, a 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Taylor said it will be ideal if Burrow can practice ahead of Monday if he were to play. As for concern about his workload given the quarterback's soreness, Taylor said that will be something to monitor through the week.

"I think we just got to keep the conversation going every day and see where he's at," Taylor said.

The Bengals (0-2) are looking to avoid dropping three straight games for the first time since Burrow's rookie season in 2020.