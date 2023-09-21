Dan Orlovsky joins Pat McAfee to discuss Bryce Young's performance against the Saints and what the Panthers QB needs to do to improve. (1:38)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers may be without quarterback Bryce Young for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after the top pick of the 2023 draft missed his second straight practice Thursday with an ankle injury.

Veteran Andy Dalton took all the first-team snaps both days.

"For me, obviously -- absolutely," Dalton said of enjoying being back in the spotlight again. "It's always nice because I have had a certain way of operating in my career, and when you go from starting to being the backup, that is one of the things that you miss.

"When you get a chance to take ownership of what you're doing, and to know how you want it to look and how you want it to feel and see it executed, that is what makes football fun."

Young injured the ankle during Monday night's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers are 0-2; every other team in the NFC South is 2-0.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said Young's injury happened in the first half, but added that the injury did not affect the quarterback's performance.

Brown said missing Thursday's practice -- when there are heavy installations for the game plan -- is significant for any quarterback, not just a rookie. He didn't, however, rule Young out for Sunday's game just yet.

Asked if he'd feel comfortable starting a rookie if he didn't any physical reps this week, Brown didn't hesitate.

"I would, no question -- that rookie," Brown said. "I wouldn't make a general statement when it comes to all rookies, but that rookie I would.''

Young ranks 27th in the league in ESPN's Total QBR (35.5) and 31st in passer rating (66.6). He's led only two touchdown drives -- only one over the first seven and a half quarters -- and has three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble).

Dalton made it clear Young hasn't been the reason the offense has struggled the first two games.

"I don't feel like it has been one thing that has caused it," Dalton said. "I feel like it has been different things every single time. Different guys taking turns on missed assignments or the execution just hasn't been there."

Dalton has had success at Seattle before. During his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals, he completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-12 victory. He also was 35-for-51 for 418 yards and two touchdowns during a 21-20 loss to the Seahawks in 2019.

"He's still got it," center Bradley Bozeman said. "He has been rocking and rolling this whole time and that is why he is here. He's a great leader and no matter who is in at quarterback, whether it is him or Bryce, they are going to be ready."

Dalton has a career record of 83-77-2 as a starter for Cincinnati, Dallas, Chicago and New Orleans. He was 6-8 last season for the Saints, then signed a two-year, $10 million deal with Carolina in the offseason.

Asked how he could help an offense tied for last in the NFL in scoring with 13.5 points per game, Dalton said he'll just be himself.

"Pushing guys, pushing the tempo and everything we need to do to dive ourselves a chance,'' he said. "At end of the day, we've hurt ourselves. We've had opportunity to kind of change the outcome, but we had some turnovers that hurt us and different things.

"For me, I'm just going out there and try to be as efficient as I can.''