SANTA CLARA, Calif. - After a couple of up-and-down drives to open the game Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers finally got rolling on their third possession as quarterback Brock Purdy found rookie receiver Ronnie Bell for the game's first touchdown.

On third-and-5 at the Giants' 9, Purdy dropped back, identified a blitz coming from the left side and floated the pass toward the sideline as Bell came out of his break, leapt and hauled it in. For Bell, it's the first reception and touchdown of his young career after the Niners used a seventh-round pick on him.

✅ First NFL catch

✅ First NFL TD



The 7th-round pick Ronnie Bell gives the @49ers the lead 🙌 @Ronnieb_8#NYGvsSF on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/qDMTitTfP0 pic.twitter.com/Ts2t7TluPV — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2023

With starting receiver Brandon Aiyuk not playing because of a shoulder injury, Bell was taking on a bigger workload.

Purdy was 6-for-7 for 101 yards and the touchdown on third downs through the Bell TD. That's already the most passing yards Purdy has had on third downs in any game of his NFL career, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Christian McCaffrey made it a two-score lead when he ran in from four yards out. The 49ers led 17-6 at the half.