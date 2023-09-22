The "Monday Night Countdown" crew discusses how the Giants will handle their upcoming next few weeks without star RB Saquon Barkley. (1:48)

Who needs to step up for the Giants in Saquon Barkley's absence? (1:48)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley said Thursday he does indeed have a high ankle sprain.

Barkley, who revealed the injury in an interview with Amazon, was hurt in Sunday's 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It was initially believed to be an ordinary sprain, but Barkley clarified the injury before Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, saying it was a high ankle sprain while adding it was not as severe as it could have been.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter this week that Barkley was expected to miss three weeks.

Not playing Thursday night was more of a pain management issue. Giants coach Brian Daboll said earlier in the week that Barkley had made "considerable progress" and was a fast healer.

Barkley told Amazon he will benefit from the 11 days between Thursday night and the Giants' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Barkley had 29 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown in the first two games of the season. He also had nine catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.