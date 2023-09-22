Stephen A. Smith sounds off of the Patriots offense and says they don't have what it takes to rebound from their 0-2 start. (2:25)

Stephen A.: The Patriots don't have what it takes to rebound from 0-2 start (2:25)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones, who was named a first-team All-Pro as a punt returner last season, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Jones injured his shoulder in Sunday night's 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins while attempting to tackle receiver Jaylen Waddle in the second quarter. Jones tore his labrum, according to a source, with his timetable to return to be determined, according to coach Bill Belichick.

Players on injured reserve can return after four games, but Belichick made it sound like the Patriots expect it to be a longer absence.

Asked if Jones' injury is viewed as season ending, Belichick said Friday: "He's on IR for right now. He'll be out for a while. It's unfortunate. He had a really good rookie year. Explosive player."

The 5-foot-8, 188-pound Jones finished second in the NFL last year with a 12.5-yard punt return average, and was second In total return yards with 1,007. He was seventh in kickoff return average (23.9).

On defense, he played 33% of the snaps as a reserve and totaled 35 tackles and two interceptions. He chipped in on offense as well, playing 18 snaps last season and totaling four catches for 78 yards and one touchdown.

To fill Jones' spot on the roster, the Patriots signed quarterback Will Grier off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. Grier will be the team's third/emergency quarterback for Sunday's game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

"We want to work with him," Belichick said of Grier, who slots behind starter Mac Jones and No. 2 Bailey Zappe on the depth chart. "We feel like we need depth at that position -- [had] two quarterbacks [and it's a] long year."

The Patriots are 0-2 and are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since Belichick's first year as coach, in 2000.