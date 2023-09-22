Robert Griffin III says in order for the Bengals to turn things around they must rest Joe Burrow until he's back to 100 percent. (1:27)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals are adding a familiar face to their quarterback room amid uncertainty surrounding Joe Burrow's health.

Reid Sinnett has been signed to the team's practice squad, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move comes one day after Burrow did not practice because of a calf injury and the team's reserve quarterback, Will Grier, was signed to the New England Patriots' active roster.

Sinnett signed with the Bengals after Burrow initially suffered his strained right calf at the beginning of training camp. The former University of San Diego quarterback was the Bengals' No. 3 quarterback while Burrow recovered from his injury.

When Cincinnati cut its roster to make the 53-man limit at the end of training camp, Sinnett was waived and not re-signed to the practice squad. The Bengals opted to go with Grier, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Sinnett had previously been on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins. He also played for the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 before he suffered a broken foot.

If Burrow isn't available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jake Browning is expected to start. Browning has been with the Bengals since 2021 and won the backup job during the preseason.