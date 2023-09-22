Pat McAfee and crew react to Kareem Hunt returning to the Browns on a one-year contract. (1:29)

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The Browns signed Hunt on Wednesday following the season-ending left knee injury to All-Pro Nick Chubb. Hunt will back up Jerome Ford, whom Stefanski reiterated will be Cleveland's lead back going forward.

"He's ready to play, he's in good shape," Stefanski said Friday of Hunt. "How much and doing what will be determined over the next 48 hours. But I think he's comfortable with everything."

Hunt had been with the Browns the previous four seasons but was not re-signed in the offseason. While playing a complementary role next to Chubb, he rushed for 1,874 yards from 2019 to 2022 with the Browns.

"I came ready to play and win. I'm just ready to go out there and showcase my talent," Hunt said Wednesday after signing. "I know what I bring to the table. ... I'm willing to come in and do whatever it takes just to help win."