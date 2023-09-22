TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray might not begin the process of returning to the field after four weeks on the physically unable to perform list, coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

The earliest Murray's window to return can open is Oct. 2. He would then have 21 days to be added to the Cardinals' 53-man roster or would spend the rest of the season on the PUP list.

"We know the timetable of when he can return to play, but that doesn't mean that he's going to return to play and open his window then," Gannon said. "But we'll get him going when he is physically and mentally ready to play and knowing that it's gonna take him some time and some weeks of practice to get comfortable with what he's doing.

"I'm not in a hurry with that. Love to have him out there. He's itching to be back, but we'll take that one day at a time."

Whenever Murray does return, the Cardinals have a plan to weave him into practice to get the necessary reps to be prepared to play, Gannon said. That plan will depend on, according to Gannon, "when he comes back, how he looks, what he does, how he feels. The greatest input with that will be him. And then we'll make the collective decision to put him out there."

Gannon said the Cardinals have periods in practice that aren't game specific, which would help Murray reassimilate to the offense.

"I feel good about the plan when he does get back," Gannon said. "That's a really good question of making sure that Josh [Dobbs] is ready to go and then Clayton [Tune]'s ready to go and then he's getting his stuff too that he needs to start coming along."

Murray posted a video to TikTok on Thursday in which he wrote "I've never missed the game like this...I'm itchin to get back.." and "You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments" and "I won't let us down."

Gannon said he hasn't seen the video but that Murray is "doing well."