OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- If the Ravens want to record their best start in seven years, they will have to do so without nearly one-third of their starting lineup.

Baltimore ruled out seven starters for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), running back Justice Hill (foot), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle). None practiced at all this week.

"We thought we would have a couple of guys back this week, [but] they'll be working for next week," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Friday's practice. "I feel good about the guys that are going to get an opportunity to play this week. They're excited."

Baltimore had one significant injury in training camp with Humphrey before injuries piled up in the first two weeks of the regular season. The Ravens, though, have overcome being shorthanded and will start 3-0 for the first time since 2016 if they beat the Colts.

In its 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1, Baltimore lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles injury and watched Stanley, Linderbaum and Williams leave with injuries. In Sunday's 27-24 victory in Cincinnati, the Ravens had three more starters hurt in Beckham, Oweh and Hill.

With the latest injuries, Rashod Bateman is expected to replace Beckham, David Ojabo will take over for Oweh and Gus Edwards will get more carries in Hill's absence. At running back, Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake are expected to get elevated from the practice squad.

Harbaugh said all seven players ruled out for Sunday have a chance to return within a few weeks.

"It becomes a concern if they're going to be season-ending injuries," Harbaugh said. "Those are the ones that you really hope to avoid, [and] you pray to avoid."

So far, Dobbins is the only player out for the season, though defensive back Ar'Darius Washington (chest) could be done for the year as well.