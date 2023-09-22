        <
          Police investigating $100K equipment theft at Soldier Field

          • Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff WriterSep 22, 2023, 03:44 PM ET
          LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago police are investigating a burglary that took place at Soldier Field overnight Wednesday.

          The burglary of maintenance equipment was discovered Thursday morning, Luca Serra, the director of marketing and public relations of Soldier Field, told ESPN. Stolen were ride-along mowers and John Deere Gator utility vehicles that belong to a contractor, not the stadium or the Chicago Bears.

          The offenders ripped the protective fence line off its foundation to get the equipment. The estimated value of the theft and damage is $100,000.