In a dazzling display of their offensive depth, the San Francisco 49ers put up 30 points on Thursday night against the New York Giants despite playing without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, who had 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns through two games, didn't play because of a shoulder injury suffered last week against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers barely seemed to notice, as Deebo Samuel filled the void with 129 receiving yards and a touchdown, Brock Purdy passed for 300-plus yards, and Christian McCaffrey found the end zone for a 12th consecutive game, tying Jerry Rice's franchise record. The 49ers won, 30-12.

It's a rare team, and almost assuredly a very good one, that can overcome the absence of a skill player as talented as Aiyuk. The Giants struggled mightily without running back Saquon Barkley (ankle).

Regarding this weekend's games, two teams will be without their first-round rookie quarterbacks. The Carolina Panthers will not have No. 1 overall pick QB Bryce Young (ankle). Veteran Andy Dalton will replace him. And the Indianapolis Colts will be minus Anthony Richardson (concussion). Gardner Minshew is his backup.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward the Sunday matchups:

Injury: Ankle

The top pick of the 2023 NFL draft will miss 1-2 weeks with a sprained ankle suffered in the first half of Monday night's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He will be replaced by veteran Andy Dalton, who was signed to a two-year deal during the offseason to mentor Young and be available in situations like this. He'll be facing a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to average more than a 100 passer rating the first two games, so there should be opportunities for him to be successful.

-- David Newton

Injury: Concussion (both)

Richardson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, meaning Gardner Minshew will get the start. The Colts have loved what they've seen so far from Richardson, but Minshew is seen as a capable player who has made 24 career starts. This will require the Colts' offense to take a different posture given the dual-threat nature of Richardson's game versus the dropback and quick-throw style employed by Minshew.

Kelly's absence means backup Wesley French should be in line to make his first career start.

-- Stephen Holder

Injury: Ankle

With Beckham missing his first game of the season, Rashod Bateman should see increased opportunities. When Beckham was out for the second half last Sunday, Bateman played 22 of the 28 offensive snaps. The increased participation didn't result in production. Bateman wasn't targeted by Lamar Jackson in the second half. But, on Sunday, Bateman is going against a Colts secondary that has given up 35 completions to wide receivers this season (fourth-most in the league).

-- Jamison Hensley

Injury: Hamstring

The Packers took an interesting approach with Watson this week. He practiced Wednesday and then took Thursday as a scheduled day off to make sure he didn't have a setback. He then practiced on Friday. He was listed as questionable, but there seems to be a better chance this week that he makes his season debut after missing the first two games. At least if the Packers have Watson, they might only be without one of their top-two playmakers considering Aaron Jones (hamstring) seems like a good bet to miss his second straight game.

-- Rob Demovsky

Injury: Thigh

After missing a full week of practice, the Lions listed Montgomery as doubtful. Montgomery was off to a strong start in his Lions career, with a team-leading 37 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns through two games. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is in line or a heavier load. "We feel good about the backs we have. Certainly, Gibbs is going to get more of a role and we're going to do what we do," Lions coach Dan Campbell said.

-- Eric Woodyard

Injury: Hamstring

Alvin Kamara is serving the last game of his suspension, which means that rookie Kendre Miller, who will be making his debut against the Packers, could get his first start. Expect to see a lot of Miller and Tony Jones Jr., who scored two touchdowns last week coming off the practice squad.

-- Katherine Terrell

Injury: Knee

Jones, who has five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks, won't play against the Texans. Jones has started both games on the outside opposite Calvin Ridley, and his absence means more work for Tim Jones on the outside and more snaps for Jamal Agnew, who can line up in the slot, outside and in the backfield. Tim Jones has just three catches in 19 career games so expect Zay Jones' targets to be spread out among Ridley, receiver Christian Kirk, and tight end Evan Engram.

-- Michael DiRocco

Injury: Ankle

Hopkins was a full participant in practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and not spotted during the open portion of practice on Friday. Coach Mike Vrabel didn't rule Hopkins out for Sunday's game when he spoke to the media on Friday. Hopkins said the ankle responded well after playing on it last week. He will travel with the team to Cleveland and feels he has a chance to be cleared to play.

-- Turron Davenport

Injury: Thigh

Patterson, who has been inactive the last two games and is officially questionable for Sunday at Detroit, said Friday that he plans to play. He also put in the caveat he believes he'll play every Sunday. He missed Thursday's practice but said it wasn't a setback -- "just needed to take a rest" because his body doesn't heal in Year 11 like it did early in his career. That said he's "very confident" he'll play against the Lions.

-- Michael Rothstein

Injury: Quad tendon

The Seahawks listed Adams as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Carolina Panthers, but Pete Carroll continues to give the impression that it'll be another week before the makes his 2023 debut. Carroll said Adams "did really well" in his second week back at practice since tearing his quad tendon in last year's opener. He said Adams is as close as he can get to playing but seemed to look ahead to Adams returning in Week 4.

-- Brady Henderson

Injury: Illness

The No. 7 overall draft pick was limited in practice Friday, and wearing a mask in the locker room, after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. Small sample size, and perhaps he is being rushed into a bigger role than initially anticipated due to Chandler Jones' absence, but Wilson is off to a slow start with just three tackles and no QB hits in 70 defensive snaps. If illness slows him against the Pittsburgh Steelers, expect Malcolm Koonce and/or Isaac Rochell to get additional time. "I still think we're in the phase of working towards where [Tyree] will ultimately be," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said.

-- Paul Gutierrez