Monday Night Football schedule for 2023 NFL season

The 2023 Monday Night Football schedule includes three doubleheaders. All games begin at 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN unless noted below.

Week 1: Jets 22, Bills 16

Week 2: Saints 20, Panthers 17

Steelers 26, Browns 22

Week 3: Sept. 25, Eagles at Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

Rams at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4: Oct. 2, Seahawks at Giants

Week 5: Oct. 9, Packers at Raiders

Week 6: Oct. 16, Cowboys at Chargers

Week 7: Oct. 23, 49ers at Vikings

Week 8: Oct. 30, Raiders at Lions

Week 9: Nov. 6, Chargers at Jets

Week 10: Nov. 13, Broncos at Bills

Week 11: Nov. 20, Eagles at Chiefs

Week 12: Nov. 27, Bears at Vikings

Week 13: Dec. 4, Bengals at Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 11, Titans at Dolphins (ESPN)

Packers at Giants (ABC)

Week 15: Dec. 18, Chiefs at Patriots

Week 16: Dec. 25, Ravens at 49ers (ABC)

Week 17: Saturday, Dec. 30, Lions at Cowboys