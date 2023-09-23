CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be questionable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday.

Taylor said that Burrow could potentially be a game-time decision as he continues to recover from a right calf injury that limited his practice availability through the week.

"We'll see," Taylor said. "It's really day-to-day. We'll have conversations and see where it goes."

Burrow threw to receivers in a red zone drill during the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media. Burrow, who had a compression sleeve on his right leg, practiced in some capacity for the second straight day. He was limited on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.

If Burrow can't play, Jake Browning is in line to get his first career NFL start. He has been with Cincinnati's practice squad since 2021 and won the back-up quarterback job during training camp. Taylor said Browning's self-confidence is a major reason for his current spot on the depth chart.

"That's really shown this week because he's had more opportunity this week than he's had in the past," Taylor said.

Browning, a 27-year-old who played at the University of Washington from 2015 to 2018, has thrown one pass in the NFL -- an incompletion in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns this season.

Cincinnati is looking to bolster its depth behind Browning. Trace McSorley and former Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron worked out with the Bengals on Saturday.

McCarron, 33, was drafted by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and was with the team for three seasons. His last year in the NFL was in 2021, when he tore an ACL in the preseason while with the Atlanta Falcons.

McCarron played for the XFL's Seattle Battlehawks in 2023. He appeared in nine games and was second in the XFL in total passing yards (2,150) and threw 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

After his workout, he chatted with Bengals offensive lineman Max Scharping and defensive tackle DJ Reader, who were teammates with McCarron during his stint with the Houston Texans. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who played with McCarron during his first stint with the Bengals, welcomed the familiar face.

"Just to see him kind of spooked me at first because it was a long time," Boyd said. "But I'm glad to see him."

McCarron or McSorely would likely take the role of the team's No. 3 quarterback. Earlier in the week, the New England Patriots signed Will Grier off Cincinnati's practice squad. Grier was replaced by Reid Sinnett, who was with the Bengals in training camp to provide depth while Burrow was out for several weeks with the strained right calf.