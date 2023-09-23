FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones will miss the New England Patriots' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday due to an ankle injury, the team announced.

The Patriots, who are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since the 2000 season, have had a run of injuries at cornerback. While Jones is out for the second straight game, reserve Marcus Jones (torn labrum) was placed on injured reserve Friday and fellow reserve Jack Jones (hamstring) landed on IR on Sept. 9.

That leaves first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez as the team's top player at the position, setting up a potential big-time matchup with Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Gonzalez has played every snap on defense through two games.

Meanwhile, the only other cornerbacks on the roster are Myles Bryant (5-9, 192), Shaun Wade (6-1, 195) and 2023 seventh-round draft pick Ameer Speed (6-3, 215), with Speed's primary contributions coming on special teams.

Safety Jalen Mills started 10 games at cornerback last season and is an option to potentially fill Jones' void, although he said Friday that he feels his best fit is at safety.

Jonathan Jones, an eight-year veteran, has been a steadying presence in the secondary as one of its most experienced players (102 career games, 44 starts). He injured his ankle at practice Sept. 14.

The Patriots also ruled out reserve offensive tackle/guard Sidy Sow (concussion) for the second straight week.