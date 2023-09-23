KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and will not travel with the team to Kansas City.

Jackson injured his left foot in the first half at Tampa Bay and was ruled out for last week's game. Jackson did not practice this week.

This is the same foot in which Jackson injured his Lisfranc in Week 12 last season and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Bears are down two starters in the secondary between Jackson and cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Chicago subsequently elevated safety A.J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.