Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was fined $48,333 for illegal use of helmet in the Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns, according to the NFL's gameday accountability weekly update.

Warren lowered his helmet and hit Browns safety Juan Thornhill at the end of a catch-and-run reception early in the second quarter Monday night. The play didn't draw a flag in the game. Warren's agent David Canter posted on social media that they planned to appeal the fine.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, was not fined for his tackle of Nick Chubb that resulted in a season-ending knee injury for the Browns running back.

Warren wasn't the only Steelers player to incur a hefty fine in the win against the Browns. Linebackers Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts were each fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness. Safety Damontae Kazee was fined $11,806 for unnecessary roughness, while DeMarvin Leal was fined $6,549 for the same violation. In total, Steelers players were fined $154,106 in the win against the Browns.

For the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson was fined for two instances of unnecessary roughness and one unsportsmanlike conduct for a total of $35,513, while running back Jerome Ford was fined $5,281 for unnecessary roughness and tight end David Njoku was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to the NFL's fine schedule, the penalty for a second offense of impermissible use of helmet/launching is $43,709. Warren, in his second season with the Steelers after making the team as a UDFA last season, has a base salary of $870,000 this season.

Earlier this season, Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander was fined $43,709 for lowering his helmet against Buccaneers running back Chase Edmunds in a preseason game, but he appealed the fine and it was rescinded.