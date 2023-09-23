OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their running back position by elevating Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake from the practice squad Saturday.

That means Gordon and Drake will back up Gus Edwards in Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Justice Hill, who started last week's game, has been ruled out with a foot injury.

Baltimore also released Josh Johnson, who served as the team's No. 2 quarterback for the first two games. Johnson isn't subjected to waivers and can be re-signed next week.

Tyler Huntley will be the primary backup to Lamar Jackson for the first time this season.

With Johnson cut, the Ravens signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon from the practice squad. Baltimore needed to add depth because outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was ruled out with an ankle injury.