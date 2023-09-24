The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have two key offensive playmakers for their game Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Kadarius Toney are both expected to play, barring any pregame setbacks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pacheco is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Toney is questionable with a toe injury. Both players were limited in practice this week.

The Chiefs will be without linebacker Nick Bolton, who was ruled out with an ankle sprain.