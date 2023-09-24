Usher will perform at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, marking the second time he has taken part in the midgame spectacle.

The NFL revealed Usher as the halftime headliner in a social media post Sunday that included Kim Kardashian.

Usher, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, previously was a guest at the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011, which was headlined by the Black Eyed Peas.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.