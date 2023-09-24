GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love's first-ever start at Lambeau Field got a little tougher before kickoff Sunday.

Three key players on the Green Bay Packers' offense were declared inactive before the home opener against the New Orleans Saints: running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson and left tackle David Bakhtiari. In addition, left guard Elgton Jenkins had previously been ruled out.

The Packers' defense will be short-handed as well, with No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander out. Alexander was added to the injury report Friday because of a back injury and had been listed as questionable.

Jones, Watson and Bakhtiari were listed as questionable heading into the game. Jones hasn't played since his hamstring injury in the season opener, while Watson hasn't played this season because of the same ailment. Bakhtiari will miss his second straight game because of issues with a chronic left knee injury. Jenkins sustained a sprained MCL in his left knee last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Matt LaFleur could be playing it safe in the hopes that the Packers (1-1) have some of those players back for the short turnaround for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.

"They're all important," LaFleur said Friday. "I think if guys are healthy enough to go, they're going to go. If they're not, then hopefully we can get them back for Thursday. You never want to put the importance of one game or looking too far ahead. We're going to have our hands full with a very good football team that's 2-0, and we need everyone that can go at their best."

Love has thrown only 11 career passes at Lambeau. Most of his playing time has been on the road: at Kansas City and at Detroit in 2021, at Philadelphia last year and his two starts this season at Chicago and at Atlanta, giving him 124 of his 135 career pass attempts on the road.