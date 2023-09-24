        <
          Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Jerome Ford moves Browns ahead of Titans

          Deshaun Watson started his bounce-back from a rough week with a TD pass against the Titans. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
          • Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff WriterSep 24, 2023, 01:56 PM ET
              Jake Trotter covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2011 covering college football. Before that, he worked at The Oklahoman, Austin American-Statesman and Middletown (Ohio) Journal newspapers. You can follow him on Twitter @Jake_Trotter.
          CLEVELAND -- Following a series of bizarre plays, the Cleveland Browns finally got in the end zone in the second quarter to take a 10-3 lead over the Tennessee Titans.

          Deshaun Watson found Jerome Ford uncovered for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Ford had a cushion of 5 yards when the ball arrived, according to Next Gen Stats.

          The Browns scored despite a huge loss earlier on the drive. Watson, while apparently trying to avoid a sack, threw the ball behind him. The Browns recovered the fumble for a 16-yard loss. But on the next play, a Tennessee defensive pass interference call gave Cleveland 37 yards and the drive new life.