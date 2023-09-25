Raiders' fourth-down gamble pays off with 32-yard TD pass to Davante Adams

LAS VEGAS -- Fourth-and-an inch at the opponent's 32-yard line while you're lined up in an I formation?

Of course the playcall is play-action. And no doubt the ball is going to go to an All-Pro receiver streaking across the middle of the field.

Such was the case in the first quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo faked the handoff to All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs before finding Adams running behind the Steelers' secondary for the touchdown.

It was Adams' 30th career touchdown reception in a prime-time game as he joined Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (46), Randy Moss (44) and Terrell Owens (34) as well as Antonio Brown (31), Jimmy Graham (31) and Jason Witten (30) as the only players with at least 30 TD catches at night.

Adams also notched his 68th reception of 30 or more yards since entering the league in 2014, the second most in the NFL over that span.