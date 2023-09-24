        <
        >

          Stefon Diggs pays tribute to brother after season-ending injury

          Stefon Diggs had a pregame message for his brother on his eye black. Quinn Harris/Getty Images
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNSep 24, 2023, 02:11 PM ET

          Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs paid tribute to his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, before the Bills Week 3 game.

          Trevon suffered a season-ending torn ACL during the Cowboys' practice on Thursday after a hot start to the season. On eight targets through two games, he allowed just three catches for 31 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats data.

          Stefon wrote: "5EVER, Tre 7" on his eye black, offering support for his brother.

          Per ESPN Stats & Info, Trevon had 11 interceptions in 2021, four fewer than the most all-time in a season. He has 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020, tied with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson for most in the NFL.

          Trevon signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys during training camp.