Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs paid tribute to his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, before the Bills Week 3 game.

Trevon suffered a season-ending torn ACL during the Cowboys' practice on Thursday after a hot start to the season. On eight targets through two games, he allowed just three catches for 31 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats data.

Stefon wrote: "5EVER, Tre 7" on his eye black, offering support for his brother.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Trevon had 11 interceptions in 2021, four fewer than the most all-time in a season. He has 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020, tied with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson for most in the NFL.

Trevon signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys during training camp.