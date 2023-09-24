GREEN BAY, Wis. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston took his place after he exited. The Saints were ahead 17-0 when Carr left the game.

Carr landed hard on his shoulder following a sack that occurred on third-and-9 with 10:51 left in the third quarter. He remained on the ground for a few minutes as athletic trainers attended to his shoulder, then walked to the sideline under his own power.

Carr went into the locker room after spending a few minutes in the injury tent, where he got X-rays on his shoulder, according to the Fox broadcast. He was designated as questionable to return shortly after.

Carr was 13-of-18 for 103 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

Winston took a pay cut to stay with the Saints as a backup after Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints in free agency. Winston began both the 2021 and 2022 seasons as the intended starter but did not finish that way.

Winston's 2021 season ended after seven games with a torn ACL. The Saints rested him four games into the 2022 season due to back and foot injuries, but he never regained his starting job from Andy Dalton.

Carr was the second Saints player ruled out Sunday after guard Cesar Ruiz left the game early with a concussion.