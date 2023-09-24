Travis Kelce addresses the rumors of him dating Taylor Swift and gets Pat McAfee pumped up. (1:55)

The latest stop for the star of the Eras Tour seems to be focused on "Red." Could this be the start of a new "Love Story"?

Superstar Taylor Swift took up tight end's Travis Kelce's invitation to attend Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting in his suite with Kelce's mother, Donna.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce extended an invite to the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead.," Kelce said. "We'll see what happens in the near future."

Kelce had previously shared on his "New Heights" podcast -- which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce -- that he was upset that his opportunity to present Swift with a friendship bracelet -- along with his phone number -- went by the boards during her Kansas City stop of the Eras Tour.

"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," Travis Kelce said then.

The rumor mill began picking up steam throughout the summer about the potential power couple, albeit with unconfirmed reports.

Jason Kelce was asked Wednesday about his brother's relationship situation on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

"I don't really know what's happening in Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world," Jason Kelce said. "But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think that it's all 100% true."

Jason Kelce was quick to note that he was joking.

ESPN's Anthony Gharib and Reuters contributed to this report.