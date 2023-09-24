Cardinals' Moore races through Cowboys defense for 45-yard TD

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals lined up wide receiver Rondale Moore in the back field to the right of quarterback Joshua Dobbs on second-and-2 from the Cowboys 45.

Moore received the handoff, cut in front of Dobbs and it took 45 yards untouched for a touchdown to put the Cardinals up 15-3 with 12:31 left in the second quarter. It was the longest rushing touchdown without contact this season and the Cardinals' longest such rush since 2020.

Moore found a hole on the left side of the line between left tackle D.J. Humphries and center Hjalte Froholdt. Left guard Trystan Colon, who replaced starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on that drive, had sprinted downfield to block Cowboys safety Markquese Bell long enough for the speedy Moore to run right by him.

By the time Moore had the end zone in his sights, it became a foot race between him and four Cowboys.

It was the longest run the Cowboys had allowed this season, replacing the 44-yard run by Dobbs in the first quarter. Coming into the Sunday, Dallas' longest run allowed was just 18 yards.

The run was the Cardinals' longest play from scrimmage this season.