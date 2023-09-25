LAS VEGAS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense finally broke through in a big way Sunday night.

On third-and-7 midway through the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Kenny Pickett launched a deep ball to wide receiver Calvin Austin III. Austin slipped behind Raiders defenders, corralled the catch in stride and turned on the afterburners to complete a 72-yard touchdown.

Pickett's pass, his first completion of the game, traveled 36 air yards, while Austin picked up the remainder after the catch. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the pass had a 48% completion probability.

Not only was it the Steelers longest' touchdown of the season, but it was also the Steelers' first first-quarter score thus far.

The touchdown tied the game at 7-7 with 6 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter.