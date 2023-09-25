The Pittsburgh Steelers' charter plane from Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, early Monday morning.

A Steelers spokesperson posted on social media that everyone on the plane is safe and that the team is "making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today."

Multiple Pittsburgh media outlets reported that the plane landed at KCI Airport at 3:55 a.m. CT because of oil pressure failure in one of the engines. Fire trucks were at the scene inspecting the Airbus A330-900, according to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, which had a news crew aboard the plane.

The Steelers were returning to Pittsburgh after Sunday night's 23-18 victory over the Raiders. Steelers veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward quipped on social media platform X that the emergency landing was a result of a "roughing the passer call" on teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Dang emergency landing in KC.I think it's due to @minkfitz_21 "roughing the passer call" but seriously landing KC.......... — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

Heyward also joked that the Steelers might need their ride home arranged by Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift, who attended Sunday's game in Kansas City after an invitation from the Chiefs star tight end.

Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

A replacement plane is expected to arrive in Kansas City at 9 a.m. CT to pick up the 182 passengers and take them back to Pittsburgh, according to multiple reports.

The Steelers, who improved to 2-1 with Sunday night's victory, already had been given Monday off by head coach Mike Tomlin. They face the Texans in Houston next Sunday.