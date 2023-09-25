Chargers WR Mike Williams is helped off the field in the third quarter after an apparent knee injury. (0:29)

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Los Angeles' 28-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, a told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Williams is expected to be ready for training camp next season, the source told Schefter.

Williams has been one of the Chargers' top targets since he entered the league in 2017. In March of 2022, the Chargers rewarded Williams with a three-year $60 million contract.

Williams left Sunday's game against the Vikings in the third quarter on a medical cart. He caught a pass in the third quarter and went to make a juke move to get by Vikings safety Harrison Smith. But Williams planted his left leg, fell, and was tackled from behind.

Williams was having his best game of the season with seven catches for 121 yards and one touchdown before the injury.

This injury comes after Williams returned this year from a back fracture he suffered on a hit he took in the final three minutes of the Chargers' regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos last season.

The season-ending injury to Williams should increase snaps and targets for rookie first round receiver Quentin Johnston, who has just five receptions for 26 yards through three games.