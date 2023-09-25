Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith tear into the Denver Broncos' woeful performance against the Dolphins in a 70-20 defeat. (2:43)

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said he watched the film of the 70-20 loss at Miami and it was worse than he remembered.

"It's a tough film to watch," Payton said Monday, adding he considered not showing the team the replay. "We'd be remiss if we didn't. As unpleasant as it's going to be, we've got to get these things cleaned up."

Opponents are averaging 7.2 yards per play against the Broncos. Denver has allowed 122 points in three games.

The Dolphins scored at least 14 points in all four quarters with 30 first downs, 350 rushing yards and 376 passing yards.

"It was a tough day," Payton said. "Today's not going to be fun. It probably won't be fun anytime soon until we start winning some games."

"One of the things we preach about finding tough, smart players -- it's not just for three hours on gameday."

Payton said he was impressed with special teams and felt the Broncos, who had a return for a touchdown, can build on that one bright spot. There weren't many others.

"There's a handful of things that jump out at you," Payton said Monday. "Three offensive turnovers all lead to touchdowns -- that's 21 points. Typically speaking, when you see a score that high, the one thing that has to exist is turnovers. We did a poor job of setting the edge on defense. We struggled taking away some of the things we knew he likes to throw. Offensively, we had two touchdowns called back due to penalties."

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has taken heavy public criticism but Payton said he's not planning changes to his coaching staff and, if he does, he won't share the details on a conference call.

"No. 1, attention to detail to what we're doing in practice has to improve," Payton said. "This is one of those weeks, where you take a butt-whipping like that where you find out a lot about everyone."

The Broncos will visit the Chicago Bears in a match of winless teams on Sunday.