New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a sprained right AC joint and is week-to-week, coach Dennis Allen said Monday.

Allen has not yet ruled Carr out for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"We dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance," Allen said. "He felt better [Monday] than he did yesterday. ... We'll see how he feels as the week goes on."

Carr was taken to the hospital Sunday to be evaluated after he landed hard on his right shoulder following a Green Bay Packers sack that occurred on third-and-9 with 10:51 left in the third quarter. He remained on the ground for a few minutes as athletic trainers attended to his shoulder with his teammates kneeling beside him.

He walked to the sideline on his own and entered the injury tent, where team doctors evaluated him and quickly determined that he would need to leave the game to get X-rays.

Carr, who was 13-of-18 for 103 yards and a touchdown in the 18-17 loss, flew home with the team.

Jameis Winston stepped in after the injury, completing 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards and was able to drive the team 47 yards to the Green Bay 34 in the last three minutes of the game, but Saints kicker Blake Grupe missed a potential winning field goal.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.