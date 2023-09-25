Police in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, issued an arrest warrant Monday for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson had until Sept. 22 to pay a $600 fine and attend a four-hour class on reckless driving, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter who wasn't authorized to speak publicly. The punishment stemmed from when he was charged with driving 100 mph on Route 1 in South Attleboro, Massachusetts, in 2021 while he was a member of the New England Patriots.

Jackson never paid the fine nor took the class, so he essentially defaulted after not appearing in Attleboro District Court by Friday's deadline, according to the law enforcement official.

This isn't the first time Jackson has had legal trouble. Last season, he was arrested in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, in relation to a nonviolent family issue and was released a day later. He was also arrested in Florida in 2015 on suspicion of robbery and burglary but was found not guilty.

The warrant comes a day after Jackson was a surprise inactive in the Chargers' first win of the season, a 28-24 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Jackson's benching was the latest chapter in a season-and-a-half of disappointment.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers last offseason after four seasons with the Patriots. In his final year in New England, Jackson was an All-Pro and was second in the NFL with eight interceptions.

But Jackson hasn't been the same player in Los Angeles. His time has been highlighted by injury and struggling play. Last season, Jackson allowed a career-worst 149.3 passing rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference data, before rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee in Week 7, which ended his season.