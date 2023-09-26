CINCINNATI -- Two of the most famous players in Cincinnati Bengals history earned their places among the other franchise greats.

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson and former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason were officially enshrined in the Bengals' Ring of Honor during halftime of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The two members who comprised the 2023 class were honored with an on-field ceremony that also included some of the front office, including executive vice president Katie Blackburn.

Many former Bengals players and coaches were in attendance for the big prime-time game.

Former head coach Marvin Lewis, defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, wide receiver Cris Collinsworth, cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones and wide receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh were some of those who were spotted on the field for the game.

Esiason played with the Bengals for 10 seasons. He helped Cincinnati win the AFC Championship Game in the 1988 season, was named the league's MVP and is third in franchise history in passing yards (27,149) and passing touchdowns (187).

Johnson is the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards (10,783). He played for the Bengals from 2001 to 2010 and was named to two All-Pro teams and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

But he was just as notable for his diverse array of touchdown celebrations that brought him national stardom.