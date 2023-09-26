FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a pec injury against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday it was "certainly possible" the injury would end Andersen's season but the injury "didn't look good."

Andersen, Atlanta's second-round pick in 2022, had 19 tackles and a half-sack in two games this year. He missed Week 2 against Green Bay as he recovered from a concussion.

He had been projected as a breakout player in Atlanta's defense this season after starting five games as a rookie with 69 tackles and a half-sack. And now, another year might be over for him.

"You hate it. It's an unfortunate part of the NFL. It stinks," Smith said. "You guys see it happen all around the league. Nobody wants to see that."

Smith said he has faith in linebacker Nate Landman, who would likely slide into the starting role next to Kaden Elliss, but didn't rule out other potential moves. Landman started in place of Andersen in Week 2 and has six tackles and a tackle for loss this season. He told ESPN playing next to Elliss and getting snaps could help him get in a defensive rhythm faster.

Landman said his preparation won't change now that he's going to be a likely starter.

"However way it goes, it's sad that we won't have Troy out there because he's a heck of a player and someone I lean on," Landman said. "But next man up and there's so many veterans on this defense I can lean on for this week and upcoming weeks."

Atlanta signed offensive lineman Storm Norton, who has played 36 games for Minnesota and the Los Angeles Chargers -- including 18 starts at tackle with the Chargers. Norton had been on New Orleans' practice squad.