JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd had surgery on his right thumb on Wednesday and will not accompany the team for its two-game stretch in London.

Head coach Doug Pederson also said receiver Zay Jones (right knee) is a long shot to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. Pederson said Jones will make the trip to London with the team and could possibly play against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8.

Lloyd, the 27th overall pick in 2022, was injured in last Sunday's 37-17 home loss to the Houston Texans. He has started every game this season and has 19 tackles and a fumble recovery. Second-year player Chad Muma likely will replace him in the lineup.

Jones was hurt in the Jaguars' 17-9 Week 2 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He reentered the game but did not play against the Texans. Veteran Jamal Agnew and second-year player Tim Jones picked up his reps against the Texans and that's likely to continue against the Falcons.

Jones has five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown this season. He set career highs in catches (82) and receiving yards (823) in his first season in Jacksonville in 2022.

The Jaguars also said Wednesday that defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is making progress in his return from the back injury he suffered while in Detroit for joint practices with the Lions in August. He has been on IV antibiotics for almost six weeks.

"DaVon Hamilton is looking forward to finishing his antibiotics next week and continuing his training here in Jacksonville [while the team is in London]," the team said. "While doctors are very pleased with his progress, it would be premature to put a timeline on his return."